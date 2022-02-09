All-clear given at seven Washington DC schools that were evacuated after bomb threats, including Dunbar High School where Doug Emhoff visited yesterday

The all-clear was given at seven Washington, D.C., public and charter schools that were evacuated on Wednesday due to bomb threats, including the high school Doug Emhoff was forced to evacuate during a visit just yesterday, Your Content has learned.

DC Police confirmed that the six public and charter schools in that received alleged bomb threats have been cleared with no hazardous material found.

MPD evacuated Dunbar, Theodore Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools; KIPP DC College Preparatory, and IDEA and Seed Public Charter schools.

McKinley Tech High School was also evacuated and then cleared with no hazardous material found.

Dunbar High School was targeted just yesterday during a visit from Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Emhoff was rushed out the school during a Black History Month event on Tuesday afternoon by his Secret Service detail because of a bomb threat,‘according to ABC7.

