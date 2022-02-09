Wednesday, February 9, 2022
    American Idol alum Caleb Kennedy, 17, is charged in fatal crash after 'his Ford pickup careened into a private driveway and crashed into a workshop behind a house' in South Carolina
    American Idol alum Caleb Kennedy has been charged in connection to a car crash in South Carolina that left a man dead, Your Content has learned.

    Kennedy, 17, was driving a 2011 Ford pickup in the incident Tuesday.

    His vehicle careened into a private driveway and struck a workshop behind a house, where Larry Duane Parris was inside.

    Parris, 54, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

    Kennedy was hospitalized after the crash and treated for injuries.

    The country music singer withdrew from American Idol last year amid a racism scandal.

    He was seen in a four-year-old social media clip seated next to a person wearing a white hood, which critics said appeared to be a Ku Klux Klan hood,‘according to PIX11.

