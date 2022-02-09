Apple engineer father, 54, hasn’t seen his transgender son, 17, for two years ‘because woke judge denied him custody when he questioned reassignment surgery’ but failed to disclose she has a trans kid of her own

An Apple software engineer father who has not seen his transgender son for two years has told DailyMail.com he was denied custody by a liberal judge who failed to disclose that she has a trans kid of her own while stripping him of his parental rights because he questioned if the teen was mature enough to make the decision, Your Content has learned.

Ted Hudacko, 56, has not seen his oldest child since 2019; the teenager, now 17 but 15 at the time, was born male but now says they want to transition to female.

Ted says his estranged wife sprang the kid’s wish to be transgender on him, telling him of it on the same day she left him.

She took the couple’s two children with her and filed for divorce later that year.

Ted says he has been ‘left out in the cold’ ever since – excluded from doctors’ appointments and therapy sessions.

He is however responsible for paying the teenager’s medical bills.

He was stunned to have been billed $200,000 for a puberty-halting implant that the teenager had fitted without his approval.

It will stop the teen from developing as a male something Ted fears will harm the teen’s fertility.

The judge in the case who stripped him of joint custody was Joni Hiramoto.

She has her own trans daughter, but Ted says never made that known as a conflict of interest,‘according to The Daily Mail.

