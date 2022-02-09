Wednesday, February 9, 2022
    Armed robbers burst in to a Brooklyn apartment and zip-tie victim, 37, before beating him up and fleeing with valuables including two watches
    By Your Content Staff
    Two armed robbers burst in to a Brooklyn apartment and tied up a victim with zip-ties before beating him up and fleeing with valuables, including two watches, Your Content has learned.

    Video footage shows two hooded men force their way into a man’s apartment.

    The clip shows them charge towards the open door and push past man to enter.

    They used tape to zip-tie the 37-year-old victim’s hands, according to the NYPD.

    The two men removed the victim’s two watches and menaced him with a knife.

    The footage was taken on February 3 near West 5 Street and Neptune Avenue,‘according to NBC4.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

