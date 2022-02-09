Biden has told Congress he is ‘choosing from a wealth of accomplished and inspiring black women’ for the Supreme Court vacancy and he wants to ensure the ‘richness of this country’

President Joe Biden is considering a ‘wealth of accomplished and inspiring Black women’ for his Supreme Court nominee, White House officials have reassured members of Congress, Your Content has learned.

President Joe Biden is considering a ‘wealth of accomplished and inspiring Black women’ for his Supreme Court nominee.

- Advertisement -

White House officials updated Congress on Biden’s search.

Biden said his nominee will have ‘the strongest record, credentials, and abilities anyone could have for the highest court in our nation’

Senate must confirm Biden’s pick.

President has said he will name his nominee by the end of the month,‘according to The Daily Mail.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]