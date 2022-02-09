Wednesday, February 9, 2022
    Fans BOO cat-kicking footballer Kurt Zouma every time he touches the ball: Thousands put the boot into shamed £29m star as West Ham controversially pick him hours after police launched probe into his animal abuse video
    In a statement sent out to the media, Zouma said in a statement: ‘I want to apologise for my actions. 

    ‘There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

    ‘I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. 

    ‘I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

    ‘They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again’, Your Content has learned.

    Premier league star Kurt Zouma, 27, kicked and slapped a cat in his £2m home.

    The defender was laughed on video as he chased the cat around the kitchen.

    He was also seen throwing a pair of shoes at the cat as it frantically ran away.

    Video was taken on Sunday day after he played in FA Cup match for West Ham.

    Now Essex police said they were making ‘urgent enquiries’ about the incident.

    Police said they would be working alongside the RSPCA to investigate the video.

    Celebrities called on West Ham to sack the star, who makes £120,000-a-week.

    However, after telling him off, the club named him in their team against Watford.

    His every touch of the ball was met with loud boos during West Ham’s 1-0 win.

    Watford fans also chanted ‘that’s how your cat feels’ when he was hurt in a tackle,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    according to The Daily Advent.

