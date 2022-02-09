Father of Bronx cop, 33, killed by friendly fire sues city and five officers for wrongful death after they ‘recklessly began shooting’ as his son grappled with armed ex-con

The father of an NYPD officer who was killed by friendly fire while tussling with a suspect in the Bronx is suing New York City and five cops, claiming that their ‘wanton, willful and reckless’ actions caused his son’s death, Your Content has learned.

Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, was shot and killed by fellow cops in a case of friendly fire in The Bronx in September 2019.

Mulkeen’s father is suing New York City and five officers, alleging wrongful death, negligence and negligent hiring.

Civil complaint claims Mulkeen was killed as a result of his colleagues’ ‘wanton, willful, and reckless’ actions.

Mulkeen was tussling with suspect Anthony Williams, 27, when he and other cops saw him reach for his waistband and opened fire.

All six cops on the scene, including Mulkeen, five 15 shots in 10 seconds.

Mulkeen and Williams were both killed; suspect was found to be in possession of a loaded gun, which had not been fired.

Williams’ family filed a civil lawsuit against the city and police in 2020,‘according to The Daily Mail.

