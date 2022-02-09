Friday actor Anthony Johnson’s cause of death is revealed as chronic alcohol use and widow creates foundation in his name to raise awareness

The death of Friday actor Anthony Johnson has been attributed to alcohol use, Your Content has learned.

The actor was 55 when he passed away in September 2021 and the cause of death was cited as ‘chronic ethanol use’ according to the autopsy report.

Another interesting thing was that the coroner’s office found that Johnson had recently tested positive for COVID-19 at the time but signs of pneumonia were not detected.

His widow Lexis Jones Mason said she told the medical examiner about her husband’s alcohol use.

She also revealed that she is creating a foundation in his name and that she wants his cause of death to be public knowledge in order to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol.

The star was known for the films House Party (1990) and Friday (1995).

Johnson also had a successful career as a stand-up comedian in Los Angeles.

His nephew said Anthony had been found passed out in a Los Angeles store.

The incident happened earlier this month, it was also shared.

After he was rushed to the hospital, the actor was pronounced dead,‘according to COMPLEX.

