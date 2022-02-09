Great-grandfather, 78, is handcuffed by Ottawa cops for HONKING his car horn in support of Freedom Convoy: Video of arrest which left 4ft 10ins elderly man bloodied and bruised emerges after Justin Trudeau smeared protesters as ‘swastika-wavers’

A 4ft-10inch great grandfather was handcuffed and arrested by two Canadian cops for honking his horn in support of Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa on Sunday a day before a judge outlawed blaring horns due to left-wing backlash against the anti-mandate protesters who have been smeared by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as ‘swastika-wavers, Your Content has learned.

A bystander filmed two Ottawa officers arresting Gerry Charlebois for allegedly honking his horn Sunday.

A day later, a judge banned horn honking for 10 days in response to a lawsuit from a disgruntled resident.

The arrest and honk ban comes as Ottawa deals with days of ongoing protests against vaccine mandates.

The demonstrations, led by truckers, are now calling for an end to most COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Canadian provinces Alberta, Quebec and Saskatchewan have signaled plans to ease pandemic restrictions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized ‘Nazi symbolism’ and ‘racist imagery’ being used by some protesters.

He appeared to shift tone on Tuesday, saying he understood ‘how frustrated everyone is’ by the restrictions.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the economy Tuesday after truckers blocked a key bridge on US border.

Ambassador Bridge, which links Ontario with Detroit was blocked to traffic for a third day in a row,‘according to The Daily Advent.

