‘He wants “Megyn Kelly money”‘: Chris Cuomo ‘wants settlement of up to $60m from CNN and believes Jeff Zucker was forced out because he knew the anchor was helping his governor brother beat sexual harassment allegations’

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo reportedly wants a settlement worth up to $60 million from his former employer, Your Content has learned.

Cuomo is said to want far beyond the $18 million that was left on his contract.

He was fired after he was found to be helping his brother with his media strategy.

Sources say Cuomo will argue that former CNN president Jeff Zucker knew about Chris’s close relationship with his brother, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo resigned after a report revealed he sexually harassed 11 women.

‘He wants “Megyn Kelly money”,’ one source told Page Six, referring to the former NBC host who parted ways with the network with a $69 million payout,‘according to The Daily Advent.

