Wednesday, February 9, 2022
    Husband drowns in front his wife after asking her to film him jumping into an ice pool in Ukraine
    A husband drowned in front of his wife after plunging into an ice pool on a frozen river in the Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

    The 38-year-old man, named Alexander, jumped into ice pool in the Ukraine.

    Asked his wife to film him as he jumped into the freezing Chortomlyk River.

    Rescuers in Dnipropetrovsk region retrieved his body the next day after search.

    Comes just weeks after Russian lawyer died after jumping through an ice hole,‘according to The Daily Mail.

