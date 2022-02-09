Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
    Let’s get back to normal, Joe: Biden is facing mounting pressure to roll back COVID restrictions after four DEM governor’s announced plans to drop face masks in schools with cases plummeting by 43% in seven days
    By Your Content Staff
    President Joe Biden is facing increased calls for a return to normalcy from COVID-19 after four Democrat-led states lifted mask mandates in schools while case rates continue to decline, Your Content has learned.

    Four Democrat governors will lift school mask rules: New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, Delaware’s John Carney, Connecticut’s Ned Lamont and Oregon’s Kate Brown.

    The orders come as case rates for COVID continue to plummet and pressure mounts on the administration for a return to normalcy from the pandemic.

    The administration put together a task force to recalculate hospitalizations after controversy ensued over how the country is counting the severity of COVID.

    Many criticize calculations for not distinguishing between those who go to the hospital for COVID and those at the hospital for other reasons who test positive.

    The White House pushed back on states ending mask mandates in schools.

    ‘We recommend masking in schools. That is the recommendation from the CDC,’ Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in her daily briefing Monday.

    U.S. COVID cases are down 43% over the past seven days, recording 267,765 cases per day down from the 469,770 cases a week ago,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

