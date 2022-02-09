Mother-of-eight is found chained by the neck and unable to speak in a freezing shed in China – sparking fury over authorities’ efforts to cover-up their failure to protect her

A Chinese mother-of-eight has been found chained by the neck in a freezing shed sparking outrage in the Communist country, Your Content has learned.

The woman was found by an online blogger in a wooden shed in Jiangsu.

She struggled to communicate and a young boy said he brought her food.

The case has sparked fury online as authorities try to to censor the outrage,‘according to NBC News.

