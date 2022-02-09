Republican Rep. Troy Nehls claims Capitol Police disguised as construction workers snuck into his office to take photos of his files after he was picked for the GOP panel to investigate January 6 ‘security failures’

Republican Rep. Troy Nehls claimed on Tuesday that he was the subject of a US Capitol Police investigation that saw officers ‘dressed like construction workers’ snooping around near his office, Your Content has learned.

The former Texas sheriff claimed plainclothes agents came to his office during Thanksgiving break and grilled a staffer about a picture taken earlier.

Photo taken by a cop who allegedly entered Nehls’ office without him knowing.

US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger responded to Nehls’ accusations in a statement standing by the ‘vigilant’ officer who entered his unattended office.

Nehls said Capitol Police ‘put a target on my back’ and that the US Capitol Police inspector general has agreed to look into the matter.

He said Manger connected the incident to possible threats on Nehls’ life, which the lawmaker said officers made no attempts to inform him of.

Meanwhile, more than 30 House GOP are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate reports that Capitol Police are spying on Capitol guests,‘according to News Feeds.

