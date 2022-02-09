Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
More

    Republican Rep. Troy Nehls claims Capitol Police disguised as construction workers snuck into his office to take photos of his files after he was picked for the GOP panel to investigate January 6 ‘security failures’
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Republican Rep. Troy Nehls claimed on Tuesday that he was the subject of a US Capitol Police investigation that saw officers ‘dressed like construction workers’ snooping around near his office, Your Content has learned.

    The former Texas sheriff claimed plainclothes agents came to his office during Thanksgiving break and grilled a staffer about a picture taken earlier.

    - Advertisement -

    Photo taken by a cop who allegedly entered Nehls’ office without him knowing.

    US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger responded to Nehls’ accusations in a statement standing by the ‘vigilant’ officer who entered his unattended office.

    Nehls said Capitol Police ‘put a target on my back’ and that the US Capitol Police inspector general has agreed to look into the matter.

    He said Manger connected the incident to possible threats on Nehls’ life, which the lawmaker said officers made no attempts to inform him of.

    - Advertisement -

    Meanwhile, more than 30 House GOP are calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate reports that Capitol Police are spying on Capitol guests,‘according to News Feeds.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.