Shoplifter stabs Queens CVS manager in the hand before fleeing with cold meds in crime-ridden NYC: Robberies have soared by 35 per cent from last year and shoplifting has increased by 25 percent since 2020

A shoplifter at a CVS in Queens stabbed a manager on Tuesday afternoon and made off with cough medicine and hair products.

The manager was taken to a nearby hospital and reported in stable condition.

It was the latest incident of brazen, day light thefts in New York City as robberies have gone up by 35 per cent from 2021.

Last month, a shoplifter was arrested trying to walk out with bags full of merchandise at a department store in Rego Park, Queens.

It stands in contrast with thieves making a clear get away with bags from a Louis Vuitton in White Plains as a security guard watched on.

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has condemned the crime spree after filming a burglar ransack his local ride aid in Manhattan and just walk away,‘according to The Daily Advent.

