Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
More

    Shoplifter stabs Queens CVS manager in the hand before fleeing with cold meds in crime-ridden NYC: Robberies have soared by 35 per cent from last year and shoplifting has increased by 25 percent since 2020
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A shoplifter at a Queens CVS stabbed a manager in the hand and fled with cough medicine and hair products as crime in New York City continues to soar, Your Content has learned.

    A shoplifter at a CVS in Queens stabbed a manager on Tuesday afternoon and made off with cough medicine and hair products.

    - Advertisement -

    The manager was taken to a nearby hospital and reported in stable condition.

    It was the latest incident of brazen, day light thefts in New York City as robberies have gone up by 35 per cent from 2021.

    Last month, a shoplifter was arrested trying to walk out with bags full of merchandise at a department store in Rego Park, Queens.

    It stands in contrast with thieves making a clear get away with bags from a Louis Vuitton in White Plains as a security guard watched on.

    - Advertisement -

    Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has condemned the crime spree after filming a burglar ransack his local ride aid in Manhattan and just walk away,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.