    SpaceX confirms up to 40 of 49 Starlink satellites launched on February 3 will be DESTROYED following an intense geomagnetic storm but reassures there’s ‘zero collision risk’
    SpaceX has confirmed up to 40 of its 49 Starlink satellites launched on February 3 will end up being destroyed following an intense geomagnetic storm, Your Content has learned.

    Elon Musk’s firm launched another 49 Starlink satellites into space on February 3.

    But it said up to 40 will re-enter or ‘already have reentered Earth’s atmosphere’

    They were hit by a geomagnetic storm, a disturbance of Earth’s magnetosphere.

    The storm caused increased drag, preventing them from entering low Earth orbit,‘according to SKYNews.

