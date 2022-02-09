Tattooed homeless man with 16-year rap sheet who cracked woman’s skull with baseball bat as she walked home in unprovoked attack in Seattle. Suspect, 31, finally in jail after 26 offenses for robbery, theft and domestic violence

A homeless man with a 16-year violent criminal history has been charged with first-degree assault after taking ‘full body swing’ with a baseball bat at a woman in the back of the head, leaving her bleeding with a fractured skull, before going for a slice of pizza, Your Content has learned.

Wantez Tulloss, 31, was charged on Friday with first-degree assault after he was caught on surveillance footage attacking Emma (Shengnan) Wang.

- Advertisement -

He has been arrested 26 times since 2008, including for first-degree robbery, theft, assault and three violations of no-contact domestic violence.

Video from January 31 shows the woman walking home with a shopping bag in her hand when Tulloss came up behind her.

He dropped the bags he was carrying and used both hands to whack her in the head with a baseball bat.

She was left bleeding with a fractured skull and is set to undergo surgery.

- Advertisement -

Tulloss was identified due to his distinctive face tattoos.

He was living in a transitional housing facility less than 500 feet from the crime, where he hid the clothes he was wearing in an oven.

Tulloss, who has a previous criminal history including domestic violence charges and first-degree robbery, is now in jail, where he remains on a $150,000 bail.

He faces up to 12 years in prison, and additional time in community custody,‘according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]