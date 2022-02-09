Tennessee mother, 34, is sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her four children, aged 4, 3, 2 and 5 months, to death in 2016 after judge rejects insanity plea

A Tennessee woman convicted of stabbing her four children to death was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after a judge rejected her insanity plea, Your Content has learned.

Criminal Court Judge James Lammey Jr. sentenced Shanynthia Gardner, 34, to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

She was found guilty in December of the 2016 slayings of her four children ages 4, 3, 2 and 5 months, who were all found with stab wounds in their throats.

Another child, who was 7 at the time, escaped to a neighbor’s home for help.

Gardner had admitted to the killings in a phone call with her husband, Martin, and her defense attorneys had argued an insanity plea,‘according to FOX17.

