Wednesday, February 9, 2022
    Unsettling photos show heavily bruised great-grandfather, 78, after being forcefully handcuffed by Ottawa cops for honking his car horn to support Freedom Convoy as family says he is suffering from PTSD
    By Your Content Staff
    Unsettling photos show a heavily bruised 78-year-old great-grandfather after he was forcefully handcuffed by Ottawa police for honking his car horn in support of the Freedom Convoy, Your Content has learned.

    Gerry Charlebois, 78, was arrested Sunday in Ottawa for honking his car horn in support of the Freedom Convoy.

    His family shared photos of his injuries with DailyMail.com, revealing dark purple bruises on his hands and along his arms and knees.

    Charlebois now suffers from PTSD after the arrest on Sunday.

    The great-grandfather, who stands at 4ft 10in, was fined $118 for ‘unnecessary noise’ but has not been criminally charged.

    Charlebois’ attorney David Amber tells DailyMail.com, ‘He’s pretty traumatized by the entire situation. We are going to fight these provincial charges’

    The lawyer says they will explore the possibility of filing a civil suit,‘according to The Daily Mail.

