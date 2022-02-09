Virginia man, 43, is found guilty of murdering his stepdaughter, 18, by holding her down and injecting her with lethal dose of heroin while she was home for Spring Break

A Virginia man has been found guilty of murdering his 18-year-old stepdaughter by injecting her with a lethal dose of heroin and then leaving her body to rot in a ditch for a month, Your Content has learned.

Wesley Hadsell, 45, found guilty of of first-degree murder and concealment of a body in March 2015 death of stepdaughter Angelica ‘AJ’ Hadsell.

AJ, 18, was found dead in a ditch in Franklin, Virginia, a month later.

Her father was charged with murder in 2018 and put on trial for the first time in 2020, but it ended in mistrial.

During second trial, prosecutors claimed Hadsell pinned down AJ and injected her with three time the lethal dose of heroin.

Defense argued AJ was depressed and committed suicide by overdosing on migraine medication,‘according to ABC News.

