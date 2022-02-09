Washington Commanders’ Deshazor Everett is charged with involuntary manslaughter for crash that killed his girlfriend: NFL star, 29, was driving at more than double the 45mph speed limit when he hit trees

NFL player Deshazor Everett turned himself in Tuesday afternoon on charges of involuntary manslaughter for his role in a December car crash that killed his girlfriend Olivia Peters, Your Content has learned.

The 29-year-old Commanders safety was released on $10,000 bond Tuesday.

An investigation determined he was going over twice the 45 mph speed limit.

His car hit several trees and rolled over at around 9.15pm on December 23.

He was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R, which has a top speed of 193 mph.

His girlfriend Olivia Peters, 29, was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after,‘according to YAHOO News.

