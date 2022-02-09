‘World’s oldest man’ celebrates his ‘121st birthday’ in Brazil while suffering from Covid

A Brazilian man celebrated what he claims was his 121st birthday as he recovered from Covid-19 with his family, Your Content has learned.

Andrelino Vieira da Silva lives in the city of Aparecida de Goiania in Brazil.

The grandfather celebrated what he claims is his 121st birthday on February 3.

Marked occasion with a small gathering with family as they all have Covid-19,‘according to The SUN.

