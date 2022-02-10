Body of California woman, 28, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her mom’s house to go to the gym is found at the bottom of a cliff

The body of a woman who was last seen telling her stepfather she was heading to the gym has been found at the bottom of a cliff, Your Content has learned.

The body of Sara Celeste Otero, 28, was found Tuesday night at the bottom of a cliff at Camp Pendleton, a Marine Corps base in Oceanside, California.

Family members positively identified her body based on her distinctive tattoos.

Otero was last seen on January 28 around 8.40am.

She switched her phone off around 10am that day and her family is worried she may have harmed herself, as she has a past of drug abuse.

Otero told her family that she was heading to the gym with a friend, but the friend said they did not have plans to meet.

Her cause of death has not been released,‘according to Daily News.

