Colorado Springs agrees to pay $3M to family of De’Von Bailey, 19, who died after being shot in the back by police in 2019

The City of Colorado Springs will pay a settlement of nearly $3 million with the family of De’Von Bailey, a 19-year-old black man who was fatally shot by two police officers as he fled in August of 2019, Your Content has learned.

The family of De’Von Bailey, 19, who died after he was shot multiple times while fleeing from Colorado Springs police, will be paid a $2.975 million settlement.

- Advertisement -

In 2019 Bailey fled from officers after they told him and another man to put their hands up for a search as they investigated an armed robbery in the area.

One of the officers can be heard shouting ‘hands up!’ three times in body camera footage before shooting the 19-year-old in his back and arm.

Upon searching Bailey, they found a firearm on his person.

Bailey’s father, Greg Bailey, said in a statement that ‘nothing in this nightmare could ever make what happened to my son OK or justifiable’

- Advertisement -

His mom, Delisa Searcy, hoped that the anti-bias training included in the settlement would ‘prevent another family from losing a child.

Sargeant Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson were cleared of wrongdoing in court after the 2019 shooting they still work for the Colorado Springs police.

Both Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and the Department stressed that the decision to settle was not an admission of wrongdoing on the officers’ part,‘according to News Channel 5.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]