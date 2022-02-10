Registered sex offender and his wife are charged with ‘pimping out’ EIGHT women who they ‘recruited through NYC foster care system and social media for prostitution ring’

A registered sex offender and his wife were arrested after being accused of recruiting eight women through social media and New York City’s foster care system, and then forcing them into a prostitution ring over the past four years, Your Content has learned.

Kareem ‘Napoleon’ Mitchell, 38, and Sharice Mitchell, 51, were charged with sex trafficking, promoting prostitution and conspiracy.

Kareem, who is a registered sex offender stemming from a 2008 federal conviction, is also charged with aggravated harassment.

An indictment in the New York State Supreme Court claims Kareem ran a sex trafficking operation between November 2018 and February 2022.

It says he used social media to recruit women to work for him, then subjected them to verbal and physical abuse to force them into prostitution.

Sharice is also accused of aiding in the operation because two of the women who were under her care in the foster system wound up in the ring.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them on Wednesday,‘according to FOX News.

