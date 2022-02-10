Teenage boy and security guard are shot and injured during brawl between two groups of students outside a Buffalo high school after weeks of fighting caused administrators to hire extra security staff

Police are still searching for a suspect who shot a student and a security guard after school hours at high school in Buffalo, with parents anxiously waiting outside as about 100 teachers and students who had been inside at after-school activities are still sheltering in place, Your Content has learned.

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who shot an unnamed student outside McKinley High School in Buffalo around 3.40pm this evening.

- Advertisement -

The student is currently in surgery for multiple gunshot wounds, and a security guard who was shot in the leg is in stable condition.

Police said that the suspect pulled out the gun after a fight between two groups of people on school grounds.

Although the shooting took place after school hours, about 100 students and teachers inside for after school activities sheltered in place for hours.

Dozens of parents waited outside until they began to be released gradually to each parent.

- Advertisement -

The incident follows a series of fights at McKinley that forced the administration to hire 15 additional staff members, particularly to police the halls.

Superintendent Krine Cash said that he intends to ‘reset McKinley,’ and that students will work remotely for at least three days before returning in phases,‘according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]