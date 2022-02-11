Friday, February 11, 2022
    Biden says getting rid of masks is ‘PREMATURE’ and suggests they will only be axed in schools when more kids get vaccinated – despite cases plummeting, Democrat governors rolling back COVID rules and UK dropping restrictions
    By Your Content Staff
    President Joe Biden said in a new interview Thursday it was probably ‘premature’ to lift indoor mask mandates as a growing list of Democratic governors are moving to do just that amid plummeting coronavirus infection levels, Your Content has learned.

    Biden repeated his mantra that he will ‘follow the science’

    ‘I think it’s probably premature, but it’s, you know.

    Nevada on Thursday said it was dropping its indoor mask mandate.

    Gov. Sisolak’s announcement follows similar moves by eight other blue states.

    It leaves President Biden increasingly out of step with his allies at home.

    And it leaves him out of step with allies overseas, such as the UK.

    It comes after Connecticut Gov Ned Lamont said northeastern states like his made the decision to act together as the number of cases plunges.

    COVID cases in the U.S. are down 43% over the past week.

    Yet the CDC still recommends universal school masking,‘according to The Daily Mail.

