Biden uses emergency powers to divide $7billion in frozen Afghan funds between the victims of 9/11 and to help the humanitarian crisis – but offers little details on how they will stop it falling into Taliban hands

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that will split some $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets frozen in New York between humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and for compensation of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Your Content has learned.

Money will be split to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

When Afghanistan’s government dissolved in August, it left behind about $7 billion on deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.

The funds belonging to the Afghan central bank – known as Da Afghanistan Bank – includes assets like currency, bonds and gold.

Because it was unclear who could now access those funds, the Federal Reserve froze them.

Biden’s order will clarify what to do with the money.

Afghanistan is facing a humantarian crisis since Taliban took over.

Taliban wants all the money but U.S. government won’t recognize its legitimacy,‘according to The Daily Mail.

