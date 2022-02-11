Friday, February 11, 2022
Friday, February 11, 2022
More

    Biden uses emergency powers to divide $7billion in frozen Afghan funds between the victims of 9/11 and to help the humanitarian crisis – but offers little details on how they will stop it falling into Taliban hands
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that will split some $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets frozen in New York between humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and for compensation of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Your Content has learned.

    President Joe Biden will sign an executive order regarding some $7 billion of the Afghan central bank’s assets frozen in New York’s federal bank.

    - Advertisement -

    Money will be split to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and compensate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

    When Afghanistan’s government dissolved in August, it left behind about $7 billion on deposit at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.

    The funds belonging to the Afghan central bank – known as Da Afghanistan Bank – includes assets like currency, bonds and gold.

    Because it was unclear who could now access those funds, the Federal Reserve froze them.

    - Advertisement -

    Biden’s order will clarify what to do with the money.

    Afghanistan is facing a humantarian crisis since Taliban took over.

    Taliban wants all the money but U.S. government won’t recognize its legitimacy,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.