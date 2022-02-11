Friday, February 11, 2022
    CIA has a secret surveillance program called ‘Deep Dive’ that has been collecting Americans’ personal information for YEARS without congressional approval, Democratic Senators say
    By Your Content Staff
    The CIA has been collecting the personal information of Americans for years in a secret surveillance program that has no congressional approval, according to a newly declassified letter released by a pair of Democratic senators said late Thursday night, Your Content has learned.

    Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Martin Heinrich have called for a probe.

    They wrote top intelligence officials and demanded information.

    Wyden and Heinrich said the program operated ‘outside the statutory framework that Congress and the public believe govern this collection’

    The Senators claim the CIA have long hidden details from the public and Congress,‘according to NBC5.

