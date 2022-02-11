Friday, February 11, 2022
Friday, February 11, 2022
    Fighter jet crashes during training mission near Phoenix air base: Pilot escapes with only minor injuries after safely ejecting moments before impact
    A fighter jet crashed just a few miles from a military base outside of Phoenix during a routine exercise on Thursday, but the pilot ejected safely and no one on the ground was hurt, Your Content has learned.

    The French-made Mirage F1 was performing a routine training mission Thursday.

    It crashed at 11am near the city of Buckeye, about 15 mi from Luke Air Force Base.

    The plane was owned by military contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Co.

    ‘The pilot is safe and doing well,’ said a representative from the company.

    A Mirage F1 operated by a different contractor crashed in Las Vegas last year, killing the pilot,‘according to Military.

