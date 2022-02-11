Friday, February 11, 2022
    Gunman used baby to LURE cops and shoot them: Man placed baby on doormat during five-hour stand-off with police – then suspect inside the house shot them, leaving five injured in Arizona
    By Your Content Staff
    Five Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded at a home early Friday morning, including four injured by a barrage of gunfire after being lured into a trap while rescuing a baby during a five-hour armed standoff, Your Content has learned.

    Shooting took place overnight in Phoenix, where police responded to a call about shots fired inside a home.

    First officer to approach home at 54th Avenue and Elwood Street was shot multiple times and critically injured.

    During five-hour standoff, a man emerged from the house carrying a baby, placed it on the ground and was taken into custody.

    When police went to pick up the infant and carry it to safety, someone else inside the house opened fire, leaving four officers wounded.

    Gunman was later found dead inside the home, and a woman was critically injured,‘according to The Daily Mail.

