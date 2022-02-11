Friday, February 11, 2022
    Horrifying moment Purdue University cop pins black student to ground and presses elbow against his neck after false claim he was holding his girlfriend against her will: School launches investigation
    Purdue University police are reviewing a white officer’s use of force after he was filmed pinning a black student to the ground and pressing an elbow against his neck last week, Your Content has learned.

    Student Adonis Tuggle, 24, was approached by a campus officer on Feb. 4.

    Video shows the cop pressing an elbow against his neck as he lays on the snow.

    The officer, identified as Jon Selke by Tuggle, tells a woman filming that he will ‘tase’ her if she doesn’t stop.

    ‘Can you take your elbow off his f***** neck?’ the woman pleads.

    Officers were responding to calls that a woman was being held against her will.

    Tuggle was arrested for resisting arrest and released on $250 bond that night.

    Purdue president Mitch Daniels promised a ‘swift and thorough’ investigation,‘according to WGN9.

