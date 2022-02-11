Horrifying moment Purdue University cop pins black student to ground and presses elbow against his neck after false claim he was holding his girlfriend against her will: School launches investigation

Purdue University police are reviewing a white officer’s use of force after he was filmed pinning a black student to the ground and pressing an elbow against his neck last week, Your Content has learned.

Student Adonis Tuggle, 24, was approached by a campus officer on Feb. 4.

- Advertisement -

Video shows the cop pressing an elbow against his neck as he lays on the snow.

The officer, identified as Jon Selke by Tuggle, tells a woman filming that he will ‘tase’ her if she doesn’t stop.

‘Can you take your elbow off his f***** neck?’ the woman pleads.

Officers were responding to calls that a woman was being held against her will.

- Advertisement -

Tuggle was arrested for resisting arrest and released on $250 bond that night.

Purdue president Mitch Daniels promised a ‘swift and thorough’ investigation,‘according to WGN9.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]