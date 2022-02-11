Kansas woman, 68, died from anaphylaxis after having an allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine: Autopsy reveals she also had a history of hypertension and ‘reactive airway disease’

A 68-year-old Kansas woman who died after receiving the Moderna COVID vaccine suffered an allergic reaction to the shot which caused her airway to close, her autopsy has revealed – but she also had a history of hypertension and an allergic reaction disorder which was triggered by other medicines in the past, Your Content has learned.

Jeanie Evans, 68, died on March 24, 2021, a day after getting the Moderna vaccine.

- Advertisement -

Twenty minutes after getting the shot she complained her airway was closing up.

She was taken to the hospital at 5.21pm and died the next day at 11.55am.

Evans’ autopsy reveals she had a history of allergic reactions which caused her throat to close.

She previously had a reaction to the drug Albuterol which is found in inhalers.

- Advertisement -

The autopsy also revealed she had a ‘reactive airway disease’ that was not asthma.

Her family say they intend to file a lawsuit against Moderna,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]