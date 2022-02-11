Friday, February 11, 2022
Friday, February 11, 2022
More

    Kansas woman, 68, died from anaphylaxis after having an allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine: Autopsy reveals she also had a history of hypertension and ‘reactive airway disease’
    K

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A 68-year-old Kansas woman who died after receiving the Moderna COVID vaccine suffered an allergic reaction to the shot which caused her airway to close, her autopsy has revealed – but she also had a history of hypertension and an allergic reaction disorder which was triggered by other medicines in the past, Your Content has learned.

    Jeanie Evans, 68, died on March 24, 2021, a day after getting the Moderna vaccine.

    - Advertisement -

    Twenty minutes after getting the shot she complained her airway was closing up.

    She was taken to the hospital at 5.21pm and died the next day at 11.55am.

    Evans’ autopsy reveals she had a history of allergic reactions which caused her throat to close.

    She previously had a reaction to the drug Albuterol which is found in inhalers.

    - Advertisement -

    The autopsy also revealed she had a ‘reactive airway disease’ that was not asthma.

    Her family say they intend to file a lawsuit against Moderna,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.