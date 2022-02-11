Friday, February 11, 2022
Friday, February 11, 2022
    Mexican crime reporter becomes the fifth journalist to be murdered in the country this year after assassin walks in to his office and opens fire
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A Mexican crime reporter has become the fifth journalist to be murdered in the country this year after an assassin walked into his office and opened fire, Your Content has learned.

    Crime reporter Heber López was killed in the south state of Oaxaca on Thursday.

    Two suspects in the killing were arrested, a gun was taken from them, police said.

    López allegedly received death threats for his work covering crime, police news.

    He is the fifth Mexican journalist to be killed in the nation since the start of 2022,‘according to The Daily Mail.

