    Ontario declares state of EMERGENCY: Freedom Convoy drivers can now be fined $100,000, jailed for a year, have their trucks seized and licenses revoked after Biden urged Trudeau to get even tougher
    A state of emergency has been declared in Ontario after the Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to use its federal powers to end the Freedom Convoy demonstrations blockading key border crossings to protest Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions, Your Content has learned.

    Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday declared a state of emergency, threatening fines and jail.

    White House is urging Justin Trudeau’s government to use its ‘federal powers’ to end the Freedom Convoy.

    Biden’s cabinet secretaries Alejandro Mayorkas and Pete Buttigieg spoke with Canadian counterparts.

    Canadian trucker protesting since mid-Jan against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

    International route drivers must be double jabbed, and 85 percent are, but the demonstrators oppose the rule.

    Since Monday at least three US-Canadian border bridges have been blocked in Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba.

    Ontario’s Ambassador Bridge, between Detroit and Windsor, is North America’s busiest international crossing.

    Ontario premier Doug Ford asked courts to freeze donations to truckers on a crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.

    Trudeau said he spoke to officials, accused drivers of ‘hurting jobs, businesses, and our country’s economy,‘according to The Daily Mail.

