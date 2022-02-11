Friday, February 11, 2022
    Russia is accused of ‘abusing’ Olympian who failed drugs test: Figure skating legend says 15-year-old’s coaches should be banned as IOC are blasted for letting Russia compete at all
    Athletes and anti-doping chiefs have today blasted Russia for ‘abusing’ a teenage figure skater after it was revealed she tested positive for a banned heart medication, calling for her trainers to be ‘banned from sport forever, Your Content has learned.

    Kamila Valieva, 15, a Russian figure skating prodigy, tested positive for a banned heart medication on February 8, it has been revealed.

    Moscow’s anti-doping agency cleared her to continue competing at Winter Olympics, but organisers have now appealed to the Court of Arbitration.

    Valieva has already won one gold at a team event on February 7 and is due to compete again on February 15, but her future at the Games is in doubt.

    Athletes and anti-doping chiefs today accused Russia of state-sponsored abuse,‘according to The Daily Mail.

