Six family members are stabbed in their sleep in Philadelphia with mother, 46, in critical condition as cops arrest ‘bloody relative’ nearby

At least six family members have been stabbed in their sleep at their home in Philadelphia, police said, Your Content has learned.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested following the attack at around 4 am on the 3000 block of North Front Street in Kensington.

Police said a family member went into the bedrooms of the house and stabbed six victims with two different kitchen knives when they were asleep.

The victims of the attack are between the ages of 26 and 46, police said,‘according to ABC6.

