Texas man, 32, who was ‘having sex with his own sister beats her to death with a baseball bat’ after finding out she slept with another man in their El Paso home while he was asleep

A Texas man who was allegedly having sex with his own sister is accused of beating her to death with a baseball bat after finding out she slept with another man in their home while he was asleep, Your Content has learned.

Jose Manuel Guzman, 32, is being held on $1 million bond and facing murder charges after he allegedly killed his sister on February 2 in their Canutillo home.

- Advertisement -

Guzman, who is from Guatemala but a legal US resident, has lived in El Paso since he was three and recently learned he had a sister born in Guatemala.

Prosecutors said on February 1, Guzman and his sister got into an an argument and the 32-year-old punched his sister and knocked out one of her teeth.

The next day Guzman allegedly killed his sister by hitting her with on the forehead with a ‘massage instrument’ and a baseball bat, prosecutors said.

Guzman allegedly confessed to the murder in a three-hour video-recorded interview in English and Spanish with sheriff’s detectives, prosecutors said,‘according to The New York Post.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]