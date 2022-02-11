‘They’ve completely shut us out.’ Family of black man shot nine times at remote hunting cabin near Pittsburgh say investigators are stonewalling them after co-worker admitted to shooting ‘in self-defense’

Carmela King felt uneasy as she drove away from the cabin, but she shook it off, telling herself to let her fiancé enjoy his evening, Your Content has learned.

The family of Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, are still seeking answers two months after he was shot dead at a remote cabin party in Pennsylvania.

The Jamaican immigrant from Pittsburgh was the only black man invited to the Rockland Township home where he was later shot nine times.

Eight weeks on, his fiancée Carmela King told investigators have yet to make any arrests and have left she and his family hanging.

‘I think the expectation was that it would be just another black man murdered and it would be swept under the rug. But that’s not the case here,’ she said.

The suspect, who has only been identified as a 25-year-old white man who knew Spencer, admitted to the shooting but claimed self-defense, the family said.

King revealed Spencer had been trying to clear a criminal case on gun and drug before his death and had told his friends he saw undercover cops lurking nearby.

That same night the man who later shot him sent an invitation to his family’s remote rural property to Spencer via Snapchat.

The family’s attorney Paul Jubas questioned whether Spencer was ‘in a position where he knew too much about something more serious,‘according to The Daily Mail.

