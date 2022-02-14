Advertising creative, 35, fatally stabbed in her own Manhattan apartment by homeless career criminal, 25, free on bail who sneaked in behind her: Landlord blames DA Alvin Bragg’s woke policies for her death

A 35-year-old Asian advertising creative was knifed to death by a homeless serial criminal who was free on bail – with the victim’s landlord blaming woke NYC DA Alvin Bragg’s soft-on-crime policies for the killing, Your Content has learned.

Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found dead Sunday in the blood-soaked bathtub of her Chinatown apartment in New York’s Lower East Side.

- Advertisement -

Assamad Nash, 25, a homeless career criminal out on bail for a previous assault case, was arrested on Sunday for her murder.

It’s believed Nash followed Lee into her building after she got out of a cab, before silently following her to her third floor home.

Nash was still in the apartment when police arrived and was found hiding underneath a bed, covered in blood.

Nash has three open cases, including an alleged attack on a subway straphanger deemed insufficiently serious to hold him in custody.

- Advertisement -

It’s not clear, however, whether she knew her attacker.

Lee’s landlord, Brian Chin, said Nash should have been in jail and blamed the policies of DA Alvin Bragg.

Bragg has faced harsh criticism for his soft-on-crime approach during his first month in office.

‘Our elected officials need to do something much different,’ Chin said.

A motive for the stabbing is also unknown at this time, law enforcement said.

Chin described Lee as a ‘wonderful human being’ whose ‘smile lit up the room,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]