Monday, February 14, 2022
    Cartel cannibals! Mexican drug lords force new members to kill rivals and eat their HEARTS
    By Your Content Staff
    A drug cartel in Mexico is forcing new members into cannibalism and started sharing videos of gang members feasting on the hearts of their enemies, Your Content has learned.

    The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is making new recruits eat human flesh.

    It shares videos of members eating rival gangs’ hearts as a form of intimidation.

    New cartel members start by eating toes before moving to bigger body parts,‘according to The Times New Network.

