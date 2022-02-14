Chicago Catholic school principal is put on leave for dropping mask mandate: Furious protest breaks out as parents say ‘he fell on the sword for our kids’

Dozens of parents and children held a protest outside their suburban Chicago Catholic school after the principal of was placed on leave for announcing that masks would be optional for children and teachers, Your Content has learned.

Parents gathered outside Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park, Chicago, to demand Doc Mathius is reinstated.

Principal Mathius announced masks would be optional last week because they were negatively affecting children.

The announcement was in defiance of Archdiocese of Chicago who have mandated masks across its schools.

Mathius was placed on disciplinary leave shortly after the announcement,‘according to CBS2.

