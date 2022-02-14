Cops shoot dead man threatening them with 12-inch blade inscribed with ‘anti-police slogan’ at Gare du Nord train station in Paris

Police today shot dead a man who threatened them with a 12-inch blade inscribed with an ‘anti-police slogan’ at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, Your Content has learned.

Man carrying a 12in blade threatened two police officers at Paris’ Gare du Nord.

- Advertisement -

Cops both drew their guns and fired several shots each at knife-wielding man.

Assailant, who police said was known to officers, was later confirmed dead.

Police say nobody else was hurt and there is no indication incident was terrorism,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]