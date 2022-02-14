Monday, February 14, 2022
Monday, February 14, 2022
    Cops shoot dead man threatening them with 12-inch blade inscribed with ‘anti-police slogan’ at Gare du Nord train station in Paris
    Police today shot dead a man who threatened them with a 12-inch blade inscribed with an ‘anti-police slogan’ at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris, Your Content has learned.

    Man carrying a 12in blade threatened two police officers at Paris’ Gare du Nord.

    Cops both drew their guns and fired several shots each at knife-wielding man.

    Assailant, who police said was known to officers, was later confirmed dead.

    Police say nobody else was hurt and there is no indication incident was terrorism,‘according to The Daily Advent.

