Monday, February 14, 2022
    Dre put $7m of his own cash into Super Bowl halftime show and stopped NFL from ‘censoring’ his ‘still not loving police’ lyric and nixing Eminem taking a knee
    NFL execs tried to ‘disgustingly censor’ rap legend Dr. Dre ahead of his star-studded Super Bowl LVI Half Time Show Sunday night, despite the singer shelling out $7million of the show’s $13million budget himself, a source close to the rapper has revealed, Your Content has learned.

    NFL execs tried to ‘disgustingly censor’ rap legend Dr. Dre ahead of his star-studded Super Bowl LVI Half Time Show Sunday night, a source has revealed.

    In the weeks leading up to the big game, the rapper had gone back and forth with league officials about lyrics and content of songs he performed onstage.

    Specifically, officials took issue with the lyrics from the rapper’s 1999 hit ‘Still D.R.E.’ ‘Still f—- with the beats, still not loving police’

    Officials also urged Dre and other performers Snoop Dogg, 50, Kendrick Lamar, 34, Mary J. Blige, 51, 50 Cent, 46, and Eminem, 49, to not kneel during the show.

    Eminem, however, Dre’s former mentee, defiantly made the gesture, kneeling for several minutes during the performance while the former NWA star played piano.

    The revelation concerning the censorship attempt comes as the league grapples with its ability to handle controversy in the wake of its 56th Super Bowl,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

