Monday, February 14, 2022
    ELEVEN people are randomly stabbed by knife-wielding BMX rider in Albuquerque: All victims are in a stable condition say cops
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A knifeman riding a BMX stabbed 11 people in a series of random attacks while cycling through Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

    The attacks took place in the New Mexico city Sunday afternoon.

    Unidentified knifeman struck while riding his bike.

    Police in Albuquerque have said that they’re investigating seven different scenes across the area. They added that all of the victims are in ‘stable condition’

    Knifeman now in custody, but no details on the attacker have been given,‘according to KOAT7.

