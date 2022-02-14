Trump era Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says Joe Biden and Barack Obama knew Hillary Clinton’s campaign was trying to hack into Trump’s servers to try and find links to the Kremlin, Your Content has learned.

John Ratcliffe told Special Counsel John Durham that there is ‘enough evidence’ to indict ‘multiple people’ connected to the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.

The former Director of National Intelligence met with Durham more than once.

Ratcliffe’s pointed Durham to a declassified CIA memo of Clinton approving looking into Trump’s Russia ties as a way of distracting from her email scandal.

The report was sent directly to then FBI Director James Comey and then-Deputy Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Peter Strzok.

New bombshell reports now reveal Clinton paid people to hack servers at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign and White House servers following the election.

A poll taken before those reports came out show that now even Democrats want Clinton questioned over her role in the Russian secret server scandal.

44% of party loyalists believed she should be interrogated last October, but the number jumped to 66% in a January polling,‘according to The Daily Mail.

