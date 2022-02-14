Ex-Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is arrested for domestic violence at LAX ‘after attacking wife on taxiing Houston-bound flight, with altercation forcing jet back to gate’

Football star Adrian Peterson has been arrested by police at Los Angeles airport after he allegedly attacked his wife on a plane while it was taxiing to the runway, leaving her bruised and forcing the plane to turn around, Your Content has learned.

Peterson, 36, was flying from Los Angeles back home to Houston on Sunday morning when he and his wife Ashley Brown got into an argument.

The plane was taxiing at the time and the couple had a physical fight, forcing the plane to return to the gate.

Peterson, who has two children with Brown and six other children with six different women, was taken off the plane and arrested.

Brown remained on the plane, which then took off to Texas, leaving him behind in police custody.

Peterson, who played with the Seattle Seahawks until his contract ended last month, has previously faced criminal charges.

In September 2014 he was charged with reckless or negligent injury to a child after he was seen beating his four-year-old son with a tree branch,‘according to The Daily Mail.

