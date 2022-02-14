Final nail in the coffin for Beijing’s shameful Winter Olympics: Outrage as Russian skater Kamila Valieva, 15, is CLEARED to continue at Games because banning her over doping claims ‘would cause her irreparable harm’

Teenage Russian ice skater Kamila Valieva has today been cleared to compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics despite testing positive for a banned drug – because officials say she is a ‘protected person’ who could suffer ‘irreparable harm’ from a ban, Your Content has learned.

Court of Arbitration for Sport made the ruling on Kamila Valieva, 15, on Sunday.

CAS panel said a suspension could cause the teen ice skater ‘irreparable harm’

Means she can compete in the women’s individual figure skating competition on Tuesday, in which she is favourite for gold.

Court didn’t rule on whether Valieva can keep the gold she won last week.

Decision has been met with outrage by the United States Olympic Committee.

Valieva tested positive for banned performance-enhancing drug Trimetazidine,‘according to ABC News.

