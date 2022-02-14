Homeless man is arrested after he ‘slashed throat of Salt Lake City Good Samaritan who let him into her home to shower’, leaving victim critically-ill in hospital

A homeless man is facing aggravated assault charges after he slashed the throat of a Utah woman who opened her home to him so he could shower, Your Content has learned.

Eric Jones, 30, was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly slashed a woman’s throat last Sunday.

The victim, who lived in Salt Lake City, had welcomed Jones into her apartment so he could take a shower.

Police say he assaulted her causing her to bleed heavily and need emergency surgery – in what appears to be a ‘random attack’ before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested early Friday morning approximately two miles from the scene of attack and is currently being held in the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

The victim’s condition was since been downgraded from critical to stable,‘according to The Daily Advent.

