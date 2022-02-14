Monday, February 14, 2022
Monday, February 14, 2022
    Inmate nicknamed ‘Creeper’ admits stomping to death convicted leader of infamous child porn ring during 2019 attack in federal prison
    By Your Content Staff
    A convicted bank robber who goes by the nickname ‘Creeper’ confessed to stomping to death the notorious leader of a child porn ring at a Michigan federal prison three years ago, Your Content has learned.

    Adam ‘Creeper’ Wright, 40, of Springfield, Illinois confessed to being part of a gang attack on convicted pornographer Christian Maire, 40.

    Write implicated fellow inmate Alex ‘Sniper’ Castro, 41, who stabbed Maire before throwing him down a flight of metal stairs.

    Another inmate Jason ‘J’ Kechego, 40, has also been charged in the attack.

    Maire and his co-defendant Michael Figura, 36, were seriously injured in the prison attack.

    Maire was serving 40 years for leading a group of men who lured girls 10-17 to video chat rooms to perform sex acts.

    Some of the girls were suicidal and he encouraged them to cut themselves.

    Wright, who was serving 13 years for bank robber, could face 27 more years in prison,‘according to The Daily Advent.

